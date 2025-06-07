US Congressman raises Sindh human rights concerns with Pakistan delegation

Washington DC [US], June 7 : In a significant diplomatic development, critical issues affecting the people of Sindh were raised during recent discussions between US Congressman Brad Sherman and a visiting Pakistani delegation.

The Congressman, a senior member of the US House of Representatives, voiced strong concerns over water scarcity, enforced disappearances, and systemic repression of the Sindhi people.

Congressman Sherman took to social media to share that he had highlighted the urgent need to protect the Indus River the lifeline for tens of millions of Sindhis during his meeting with the delegation. "Protecting this vital water resource is essential," he stated, underscoring the environmental and humanitarian crisis unfolding in Sindh.

He also expressed alarm over recent unrest in Moro, a city in Sindh, where two protesters, Irfan and Zahid Laghari, were reportedly killed while demanding water rights. "For years, Sindhis have faced political repression through enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings," Sherman said, citing Pakistan's Human Rights Commission's documentation of over 8,000 enforced disappearances since 2011 many of which have never been properly investigated.

https://x.com/BradSherman/status/1931013797784817912

Sherman assured that he had raised the issue of enforced disappearances directly with Pakistani officials and pledged to continue pressing for accountability and justice.

The Washington-based Sindhi Foundation welcomed Sherman's intervention and praised his advocacy for the people of Sindh.

The organization in a press statement confirmed that it had also written to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, drawing attention to multiple threats to the very survival of Sindh and its people.

According to the Foundation, these threats include the illegal construction of canals over the Indus River to enable corporate farming, systematic enforced disappearances of political activists, and alleged manipulation of the 2023 census aimed at altering Karachi's demography all part of an effort, they claim, to divide Sindh along linguistic lines. The marginalization of the Sindhi language was also cited as a serious cultural concern.

"The Sindhi Foundation will continue to raise these pressing issues in political corridors across the U.S. and the world until the freedom and rights of the Sindhi people are fully realized," the organization stated.

This development marks a rare instance of Sindh-related human rights concerns being raised at the highest levels of US policymaking, drawing international attention to the long-standing grievances of the Sindhi population.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor