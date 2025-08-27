US envoy tells Lebanese journalists to "act civilised"; faces backlash

Beirut [Lebanon], August 27 : A top US diplomat sparked outrage in Lebanon after telling the a group of local journalists to "act civilised," after meeting with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun in Beirut, Al Jazeera reported.

Tom Barrack, the United States ambassador to Turkiye and the special envoy for Syria, made the comments after President Joseph Aoun discussed plans to destroy Hezbollah.

"We're going to have a different set of rules... please be quiet for a moment," Barrack said. "And I want to tell you something, the moment this starts becoming chaotic, like animalistic, we're gone. So, you want to know what's happening? Act civilised, act kind, act tolerant, because this is the problem with what is happening in the region," he added.

"In cadence with your kindness, your interest and your thoughtful questions, we'll give you responses," Barrack further said. "If that's not how you'd like to operate, we're gone."

Barrack's comments drew heavy backlash with people accusing the diplomat of displaying arrogance and a colonial mentality, Al Jazeera reported.

The Lebanese Presidency expressed regret over the comments, saying in a statement on X that the government has "full appreciation for all journalists" and "extends to them its highest regards for their efforts and dedication in fulfilling their professional and national duties".

The Union of Journalists in Lebanon urged to Lebanese and Arab media outlets to boycott future events until Barrack issue a formal apology, Al Jazeera reported.

"The union considers Barrack's comments against journalists not as a mere slip of the tongue or an individual stance, but rather as a reflection of an unacceptable superiority in dealing with the media and an implicit disdain for the essence of journalistic work," the media union said in a statement.

