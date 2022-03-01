US State of Pennsylvania bans all Russian products
By ANI | Published: March 1, 2022 01:28 AM2022-03-01T01:28:12+5:302022-03-01T01:35:03+5:30
The US state of Pennsylvania has ordered all Russian-made products, including wines and vodka, removed from the shelves of all stores stocking and selling them, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) announced on Monday.
"The PLCB [has] instructed all Fine Wine and Good Spirits stores and licensee service centers to remove Russian-made products from shelves as a show of solidarity and support for the people of Ukraine," the announcement said.
Russian-made special order products are also no longer available, the PLCB said.
"Although some producers give their vodkas Russian-themed monikers and marketing because many consumers often associate vodka with Russia, few products carried by Fine Wine & Good Spirits are actually sourced from Russia," the PLCB added.
In fact, only two products stocked in stores - Russian Standard and Ustianochka 80-proof vodkas - and about a half-dozen Special Order brands come from Russia, according to the PLCB. (ANI/Sputnik)
