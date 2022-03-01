US State of Pennsylvania bans all Russian products

The US state of Pennsylvania has ordered all Russian-made products, including wines and vodka, removed from the shelves of all stores stocking and selling them, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) announced on Monday.

"The PLCB [has] instructed all Fine Wine and Good Spirits stores and licensee service centers to remove Russian-made products from shelves as a show of solidarity and support for the people of Ukraine," the announcement said.

Russian-made special order products are also no longer available, the PLCB said.

"Although some producers give their vodkas Russian-themed monikers and marketing because many consumers often associate vodka with Russia, few products carried by Fine Wine & Good Spirits are actually sourced from Russia," the PLCB added.

In fact, only two products stocked in stores - Russian Standard and Ustianochka 80-proof vodkas - and about a half-dozen Special Order brands come from Russia, according to the PLCB. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor