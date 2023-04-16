US State Secretary Blinken calls for end to violence in Sudan

Washington [US], April 16 : United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Saturday that he was deeply concerned about reports of escalating violence between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the country's main paramilitary group, the Rapid Support Forces and urged to stop the violence immediately.

Taking to Twitter, Blinken said, "Deeply concerned about reports of escalating violence between the Sudanese Armed Forces and Rapid Support Forces. We are in touch with the Embassy team in Khartoum - all are currently accounted for. We urge all actors to stop the violence immediately and avoid further escalations or troop mobilizations and continue talks to resolve outstanding issues."

"Fighting between SAF and RSF forces threatens the security and safety of Sudanese civilians and undermines efforts to restore Sudan's democratic transition. The only way forward is to return to negotiations," he added in a tweet.

This statement came after clashes were reported between rival factions of armed forces in Sudan, several gunshots and explosions rang out on Saturday morning in various parts of Khartoum, reported New York Times.

The skirmishes were a dire development after weeks of escalating tensions between the Sudanese Army, led by Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the Rapid Support Forces, a powerful paramilitary orgsation, led by Lt Gen Mohamed Hamdan.

The military, 18 months after its coup, had promised to cede control to a civilian-led government this month. Yet, the process has been dominated by a rivalry between General al-Burhan and General Hamdan, also known as Hemeti.

The two generals have been openly criticising one another in speeches over the past few months, and they have dispatched reinforcements and armoured vehicles to oppose military camps spread around the city.

Meanwhile, in the statement, US State Secretary said after consulting with Faisal bin Farhan al-Saud, Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Foreign Minister of the United Arab Emirates, they agreed it was essential for the parties to immediately end hostilities without pre-condition.

He also urged the Sudanese army general, General Abdel Fattah Abdelrahman al-Burhan and Deputy of Sudan's Military Leader, General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo to take active measures to reduce tensions and ensure the safety of all civilians.

He also stated that the only way forward is to return to negotiations that support the Sudanese people's democratic aspirations.

"We continue to remain in close touch with our Embassy in Khartoum and have full accountability of our personnel. We also have been communicating with American citizens who may be in the region about safety measures and other precautions," Blinken added.

On Saturday, the residents' worst fears came true when the fighting soon extended across the Nile to Khartoum's twin city of Omdurman, where locals reported that armed men had surrounded the state broadcaster's offices.

Heavy gunfire and blasts were reported following days of tension between the armed forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) also claimed at least 25 lives and left around 183 people injured, reported Al Jazeera.

