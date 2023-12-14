US urges stakeholders in Bangladesh to exercise restraint ahead of upcoming elections

Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 14 : Ahead of the upcoming general elections in Bangladesh, the United States has urged all stakeholders in the country to exercise restraint and avoid violence, reported Dhaka Tribune.

US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller expressed concern about the mass arrests of thousands of opposition members and reports about people getting tortured in prison.

Further, he urged all sides to exercise restraint and avoid violence, according to Dhaka Tribune.

"We are deeply concerned by the reports of mass arrests of thousands of opposition members and reports of torture in prison. We urge all sides to exercise restraint and avoid violence. We urge the government of Bangladesh to work with all stakeholders to create conditions in which all may participate in the pre-election and election environment freely, without fear of violence or retribution," Matthew Miller said during a press briefing in Washington.

While responding to queries from the reporters, he further said, "It is our belief that a healthy democracy benefits from a variety of voices speaking freely, engaged in dialogue and discussion in an exchange about the issues of the day."

Later, replying to a question on whether the US would impose new sanctions on Bangladesh before the election, he said, "It is our longstanding practice not to preview sanctions actions before we take them."

Meanwhile, as the 12th national parliamentary election in Bangladesh approaches, no meetings, rallies or political programs by any political party will be permitted from December 18 until the end of polling, Dhaka Tribune reported.

Bangladesh Ministry of Home Affairs issued a letter to all relevant parties, including law enforcement agencies, instructing them not to organise such programs.

A notification in this regard was released by the Public Security Division of the Home Affairs Ministry on Thursday.

The notification signed by Habibul Hasan, senior assistant secretary of the Political Branch-6 of the Public Security Division, said, "Any election activities, except for election campaigning, may be obstructed from December 18 until the end of polling, or voters may be discouraged from voting. The order requests necessary measures to prevent any meetings, rallies, or political programs from taking place and being implemented."

The Ministry of Home Affairs has distributed copies of the letter to the cabinet secretary, chief secretary, senior secretary of the public administration ministry, secretary of the election commission secretariat, Inspector General of Police (IGP), all divisional commissioners, all police commissioners, all district commissioners, and Upazila Nirbahi Officers.

