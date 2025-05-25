"Very valuable opportunity to share India's perspective on Pak-sponsored terrorism": Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Indian delegation's Bahrain visit

Manama [Bahrain], May 25 : Former Foreign Secretary, who is part of the all-party delegation led by BJP MP Baijayant Jay Panda, said that the delegation had a very intense engagement with Bahrain parliamentarians, businesspersons and influencers.

In response to Pakistan's false narrative following India's precision counter-terror operations under Operation Sindoor, India has launched a global diplomatic outreach involving seven multi-party delegations visiting 32 key countries.

Speaking to ANI, he called it a "very valuable opportunity" to share in-depth India's perspective on Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, the recent Pahalgam terror attack, India's measured and calibrated response through Operation Sindoor, focused on counterterrorism operations.

On outcome of meetings in Bahrain, Shringla said, "I think over two days, the delegation has had a very intense engagement with Bahrain at political levels, with prominent individuals such as parliamentarians, businesspersons, influencers, with the Indian community, with think tanks. So, it's been very comprehensive in terms of engagement."

"I think in terms of outcomes, we can say first and foremost, this was a very valuable opportunity to share in-depth India's perspective on Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack, India's very measured and calibrated response focused on counterterrorism operations, Pakistan's escalation, ultimately Pakistan looking for a way out through a ceasefire, and the possibility of continuing support and collusion between the Pakistani deep state and non-state actors in that country, leading to other terrorist attacks," he added.

He also talked about India's new policy in response to terrorism and mentioned that India has clearly conveyed this to Bahraini interlocutors. He said that the delegation members are of five different religions and reflects a diversity of Indian political and social life.

He said, "Our new normal, India's new normal in response to increasing resort to terrorism as an instrument of foreign policy by Pakistan. I think all of this has been conveyed very clearly to all of our Bahraini interlocutors. Second, I think it has been conveyed at very senior levels of the Bahraini establishment, their appreciation for India sending such a high-level parliamentary delegation, many senior parliamentarians in the delegation to Bahrain and I think each member of the delegation, right from the leader, Baijayant Panda ji to seasoned parliamentarians such as Ghulam Nabi Azadji, Dr Owaisi, but also each and every other member of the delegation, from Nishikant Dubeyji to Satnamji to Rekha Sharmaji, and to Konyak, representing not only different parts of India, different political parties and ideologies, but also different religions."

"I mean the eight delegation members have between them, are followers of five different religions. So, it reflects a diversity of Indian political and social life. But at the same time, I think the delegation spoke in one voice in a very unified manner. The delegation was able to project their point of view in a very coordinated way. I think our leader, Baijayant Panda ji, conducted the proceedings very, well. But at the same time, I think each delegate reinforced the others' views and I think brought great value to the table. Every single member of the delegation participated in all discussions, wherever relevant and every member brought a lot of value to the delegation, to the discussions. And I think that was appreciated by the Bahraini side," he added.

He noted that Bahrain believes in peace and has a strong commitment to fight terrorism. He stated that the ties between India and Bahrain have been reinforced in more recent years by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit.

He said, "And the third factor is that Bahrain, I think, understands that while it has good relations with countries across the board, including with India and Pakistan, Bahrain is a country that believes in peace. But at the same time, it has a strong, I think, commitment to fight terrorism, has also been the victim of terrorism."

"It appreciates its historic ties with India, but reinforced in more recent years by the visit of Prime Minister Modi to Bahrain, the first ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to this country and from every perspective, I think they also realize that it's important to provide support in their own way, through organizations that they are represented in, whether it's the OIC, whether it is the Gulf Cooperation Council, whether it is the UN Security Council, or the FATF, they will bring their weight to bear in ways that they understand best. But, I think, as I said, there has been a comprehensive first-hand engagement at the highest levels possible in the Bahrain system, and I think there is great understanding and appreciation for India's position," he added.

The all-party delegation, led by Baijayant Jay Panda, includes BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey, Phangnon Konyak, Rekha Sharma, Satnam Singh Sandhu, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad and former Indian diplomat Harsh Shringla.

During Sunday's meeting with Bahrain's Deputy Prime Minister Shaikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, the delegation emphasised India's commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms.

"As part of the visit, MP Jayant Jay Panda and the accompanying parliamentary delegation met with Deputy Prime Minister Shaikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, where they discussed a number of issues of mutual interest, and emphasized India's commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms," Indian Embassy in Bahrain posted on X.

The delegation also held a meeting with Shura Council chairman Ali bin Saleh Al Saleh. During the meeting, the delegation affirmed India's determination to combat terrorism and strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Bahrain stated, "His Excellency MP @BaijintJ Panda headed the parliamentary delegation to meet His Excellency Mr. Ali bin Saleh Al Saleh, Chairman of the Shura Council of the Kingdom of Bahrain @ShuraBahrain, where the delegation affirmed India's determination to combat terrorism and strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries."

