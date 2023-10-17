Vishal Aditya Singh on 'Chand Jalne Laga': Post 'BB 13', was waiting to spearhead a love story

Mumbai, Oct 17 Best known for his roles in shows like ‘Sasural Simar Ka’, ‘Begusarai’, among others, actor Vishal Aditya Singh is set to portray Dev in the upcoming fairytale romance drama ‘Chand Jalne Laga’, and said viewers will relate to the kind of love, pain and separation that has been captured in this show.

With the newest television pair, Vishal and Kanika Mann as Dev and Tara respectively, whose story outlines the extraordinary journey of two childhood sweethearts, who once were each other’s sanctuary, but the cruel hand of fate pulls them apart.

As the age-old wisdom goes, 'Love is the fire that kindles the heart,' 'Chand Jalne Laga' is that blazing fire, promising to be the most passionate love story of the year.

Talking about the same, Vishal said: “I've had the privilege of working with Colors and Swastik Productions earlier, and I'm excited to be working with them once again for ‘Chand Jalne Laga’.”

“After ‘Bigg Boss 13’, I was waiting to spearhead a love story. I think the patience paid off and I’m grateful for it. The viewers have showered an immense amount of love on all the characters I’ve essayed so far,” he shared.

Vishal added: “I’m sure that they will appreciate Dev and relate to the kind of love, pain and separation captured in this show.”

In the backdrop of a scenic vineyard, the love story begins with Dev and Tara, who are inseparable as kids. Dev has the unique gift of understanding horses and works as a stable boy for a wealthy zamindar family, and Tara is its caged princess, who fears nearly everything.

Both find solace in each other’s presence. As grown-ups, their paths cross after being separated by a huge misunderstanding, both having undergone a massive transformation. Dev, who was once optimistic and sensitive,makes a fortune and turns into a man with angst and a steely resolve.

On the other hand, the fearful and dependent Tara becomes a confident and fearless lady after her family loses its riches. With the passage of time, a lot has changed in their lives except for a few things. Will those be enough to rekindle the passionate love they once shared.

Produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions, ‘Chand Jalne Laga’ will premiere from October 23 on Colors.

