"Visit very good, Germany condemned terrorism": Ravi Shankar Prasad

Berlin [Germany], June 7 : BJP MP and all-party delegation leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday described the visit to Germany to convey India's resolute and united stand against terrorism highly successful, noting that Germany has condemned terrorism as well as expressed solidarity with India.

Following an interaction at a community event in Berlin, Prasad highlighted the enthusiasm of the Indian diaspora inspired by India's growth under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and emphasised that the delegation's concerns were heard across six countries, with their mission to expose Pakistan-sponsored terrorism gaining traction.

"There is a lot of enthusiasm among Indians in Berlin. They are very inspired by India's growth story and the action taken by the country against terrorists under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. Our visit to Germany has been very good. Germany has also condemned terrorism. We are very satisfied with the visit. We were given a lot of respect in the six countries we visited, and our concerns were heard, and our stance has been made clear," Prasad added.

Former Union Minister and part of Prasad's delegation, MJ Akbar, underscored PM Modi's leadership in the global fight against terrorism, particularly along religious pretexts. He further expressed optimism about the mission's success, suggesting a positive outlook for India-Germany bilateral ties.

"We hope we have played some part in ensuring that the mission that Prime Minister Modi sent us on has been successful. We have conveyed the message that PM Modi will lead the global fight against barbaric terrorism in the name of religion, and that has risen. The reception in Germany has been the most sympathetic. This also speaks well of the future of our bilateral relations," he added.

BJP MP Daggubati Purandeswari, who is also part of Prasad's delegation, echoed her sentiment, highlighting the delegation's call for close monitoring of IMF funds availed by Pakistan and emphasising the unified global solidarity with India's position.

"We are very happy because we started with a friendly nation, France, and are ending with a friendly nation, Germany. The diaspora has shown a lot of enthusiasm... When we spoke to the governments of different countries, they showed sympathy towards India and are ready to stand with and support us. We emphasised with them that the IMF, which has been availed by Pakistan, needs to be monitored very closely. All the countries have expressed solidarity with India, and they will stand by us," she stated.

The delegation, led by Ravi Shankar Prasad, also includes BJP MP Samik Bhattacharya, Congress MP Amar Singh and Gulam Ali Khatana, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, AIADMK MP M Thambidurai and former diplomat Pankaj Saran.

The delegation arrived in Germany after concluding their visit to Belgium to convey India's resolute and united stand against terrorism.

