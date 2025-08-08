We are both critical, sceptical of increased alignment between Russia and China: Danish Ambassador Kristensen

New Delhi [India], August 8 : Danish Ambassador to India Rasmus Abildgaard Kristensen has expressed concern over the growing alignment between Russia and China amid geopolitical shifts.

In an interview with ANI, Kristensen said, "We are, of course, both critical and sceptical from a Danish perspective of the increased alignment between Russia and China."

The increased alignment between Russia and China has been strengthening since Russia's war with Ukraine in 2022. "Whatever country that clearly aids and abets Russia's war of aggression in Ukraine, we would remain critical of. Whomever aids and abets the Russian war in Ukraine, it's not something we condone or necessarily like," he added.

Bilateral trade between Russia and China reached a record high in 2023, with a 26.3% increase to $240 billion. China has become Russia's largest trading partner, with Russia relying heavily on China for goods and technology. Russia's energy exports to China have also surged, with China purchasing discounted Russian oil and natural gas.

Kristensen also flagged concern over the "shadow fleet" transporting Russian oil, saying, "These are ships that are not registered. Typically, you cannot see where they are on the map, and they're not insured. You can reach all kinds of environmental disasters coming out of that."

Joint military exercises between Russia and China have increased in frequency and complexity, with 26 joint drills held since February 2022, including naval and aerial patrols. Russia and China have stepped up their strategic coordination, including closer diplomatic cooperation and outreach in multilateral forums like the BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

Both countries oppose Western dominance and seek to promote a multipolar world order. They have expressed concerns about the US-led international order and have worked together to challenge Western influence in various regions.

Russia and China have increased the use of their national currencies in bilateral trade, reducing dependence on the US dollar. The Chinese yuan has become a significant currency in Russia's economy, with its proportion in Russia's international trade rising sharply.

The two countries have invested in infrastructure projects, including border crossings, bridges, and checkpoints along the Amur River, facilitating trade and transit.

Explaining Europe's position, the ambassador said, "From a European perspective, Russia's invasion of a sovereign country... was a blatant violation of principles in the UN Charter. This becomes existential to us, because who will be the next country?"

He clarified that the EU's position is not about denying others access to Russian energy. "We are not necessarily saying that you cannot buy oil from Russia. But our dependence has reached an all-time low. We are trying to get out of it, and we are almost there," he noted.

Responding to India's charge of double standards, Kristensen acknowledged External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar's criticism. "That's a fair point," he said, about Jaishankar pointing out that European nations also purchased energy from Russia during the war.

Rejecting claims by some Western commentators that India is a 'dead economy,' he said, "On the contrary, it's the world's fastest-growing economy. A testament to that fact is that the EU and India are negotiating a free trade agreement. I think that would be mutually beneficial."

He added that the EU-India free trade agreement has been in the works for over a decade, but negotiations have picked up speed. "We are close to reaching a deal, and I remain confident," he said. "Certainly, from a Danish European perspective, we see India as a very promising place to invest and do business with. That would not be the case if it was a dead economy."

On India's tariff regime, he said the EU acknowledges India's need to protect certain sectors. "If you have high tariffs, of course, the alternative is you come here and you manufacture in India," Kristensen said.

"We are in favour of a rules-based international order where it's not a question of the big players just dictating what small players should do," he said, adding that the EU believes in mutually beneficial good-faith negotiations.

Drawing a comparison between Europe's response to the Ukraine war and India's stance on terrorism, Kristensen said, "This becomes existential to us... I think that's not too different from what you expect from other countries when it comes to the attack in Pahalgam."

He also recalled Denmark's swift condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack, saying, "We have our own experiences... This has been a very consistent part of Danish foreign policy to speak out against any kind of terrorism."

Calling India-Denmark ties a "perfect match," he said the year 2020 marked a turning point in elevating the relationship.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor