"We are not walking away...": Biden assures families of unaccounted American citizens amid Hamas attack

Washington DC [US], October 15 : United States President Joe Biden spoke with the families of American citizens who are stuck in Israel amid the ongoing war against the Hamas terror group and assured bringing them back is the top priority of the Govt and they are "not walking away" from their duty.

He assured them there is no higher priority than this and the US is not walking away.

"The families of unaccounted-for Americans following the terrorist attack on Israel are going through the unthinkable. I gave them my word: We are not walking away from them," President Biden posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Speaking with the families, Biden said, "Folks, there's no higher priority. And I know that people get on and talk to you and say they an idea of what it's like. But, I know from experience there's not a single thing more and more worrisome than someone you love, someone you adore, or adores you, and not knowing their fate".

"We made it clear how important this is to you, to me, personally, and all the American people. It really is. And we are not walking away. I promise you," he added.

Earlier on Saturday, Biden said that Hamas is using innocent Palestinian families as human shields in its assault on Israel, The Times of Israel reported.

Speaking at a gala dinner for the Human Rights Campaign in Washington, Biden said, "The humanitarian crisis in Gaza, innocent Palestinian families, and the vast majority have nothing to do with Hamas."

"They're being used as human shields," he added.

Since the Israel-Hamas war broke out on October 7, the US has expressed strong solidarity with the people of Israel and has assured complete support to the nation in its fight against Hamas terrorists.

After this, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin paid visits to Israel and registered strong support in the war against Hamas.

In a major escalation on October 7, Hamas launched a "surprise attack" on Israel, firing a barrage of rockets into the southern and central parts of the country.

According to the latest updates, at least 1300 people have lost their lives and over 3000 have been injured in the Hamas terror attacks on Israel. The IDF has confirmed that over 120 civilians are being held captive in Gaza by the Hamas terrorist organization.

