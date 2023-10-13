WhatsApp rolling out new updated interface for Android beta app

New Delhi, Oct 13 Meta-owned WhatsApp is rolling out a new revamped interface for the Android application to a limited number of beta testers. According to WABetaInfo, the updated interface features new icons to offer users a more modern experience by improving the overall visual appeal of the app.

The company is also updating the predominant theme colour for both light and dark modes with a new green colour, along with a fresh colour look for chat bubbles and the floating action button.

With the newly redesigned interface, WhatsApp aims to give its users a more modern and aesthetically pleasing experience, the report said.

The report also noted that WhatsApp might gradually introduce small changes to the interface, such as releasing new icons without implementing the new colour scheme.

Currently available to a limited number of beta testers, the new interface will roll out to more users over the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new feature designed to keep channel creators informed about the status of their channels on Android, especially when they are closed in specific countries.

This move comes in response to local laws requiring the platform to restrict access to specific content within certain regions. This feature will allow WhatsApp to notify the channel creator if their channel's visibility is restricted in certain countries due to legal requirements.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor