WHO chief Dr Tedros, ILO Director General arrive in India for G20 Summit

New Delhi [India], September 9 : World Health Organisation chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and Director General of International Labour Organisation Gilbert F Houngbo have arrived to attend the G20 Summit in New Delhi.

Official Spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi has welcomed these delegation heads upon their arrival in India.

"Welcome to India, Director General @WHO @DrTedros, President @ADB_HQ @ADBPresident, and Director-General @ILO @GilbertFHoungbo for the G20 Summit, New Delhi,” posted Bagchi on X.

Earlier this month while releasing the outcome document of the first WHO Traditional Medicine Global Summit 2023 in the form of “Gujarat Declaration,” the WHO chief had said that the “Gujarat Declaration” will serve as a catalyst to harness the potential of traditional medicine through the lens of science and will focus on the integration of traditional medicines in national health systems and help unlock the power of traditional medicine.

The declaration reaffirmed global commitments towards indigenous knowledge, biodiversity and traditional, complementary and integrative medicine. WHO underlined that the application of rigorous scientific methods is needed to better understand, assess and, where appropriate, apply more holistic, context-specific, complex and personalized approaches for health and well-being for all.

It reiterates that India as host of the WHO Global Traditional Medicine Centre at Jamnagar, Gujarat has an important role in scaling up WHO’s capacities to support member states and stakeholders in taking forward the summit action agenda and other relevant priorities, the ministry said in an official release.

The First global summit on Traditional Medicine was organised by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and co-hosted by the Ministry of Ayush, from August 17-18, 2023, at Gandhinagar, Gujarat, said the Ministry of AYUSH.

International Labour Organisation, the only tripartite UN agency, brings together governments, employers and workers of 187 Member States, to set labour standards, develop policies and devise programmes promoting decent work for all women and men.

