"Will keep you updated with developments": MEA on Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi's India visit

New Delhi [India], October 3 : Afghan Taliban's Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi is set to visit India from October 9, marking the first high-level delegation from Kabul to New Delhi since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in August 2021.

Addressing a weekly media briefing, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed continued engagement with the interim government in Afghanistan, highlighting both diplomatic exchanges and humanitarian assistance following a recent earthquake in the region.

The United Nations Security Council has approved a temporary exemption on international travel restrictions for Muttaqi allowin him to stay in India for a week beginning October 9. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that the Ministry of External Affairs will continue to share updates regarding the visit.

"We have been having a conversation with the interim government in Afghanistan. You would have seen the telecon that had taken place some time back between the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi," he said.

The conversation between the two ministers took place earlier this year in May.

"We also had a conversation between the Joint Secretary in charge and his counterparts on the Afghan side," Jaiswal said.

In the wake of a recent earthquake that affected parts of Afghanistan, India extended humanitarian support by swiftly delivering aid. "Recently, when the earthquake happened, the same day, we were able to transport relief material to Kunar province, and subsequently, we sent more relief material via Chabahar," he said.

Jaiswal added that the MEA "will keep you updated with the developments that will happen regarding the visit."

On Tuesday, Jaishankar shared a post on X, saying, "Indian earthquake assistance reaches Kabul by air. 21 tonnes of relief materials, including blankets, tents, hygiene kits, water storage tanks, generators, kitchen utensils, portable water purifiers, sleeping bags, essential medicines, wheelchairs, hand sanitisers, water purification tablets, ORS solutions and medical consumables, were airlifted today."

Jaishankar added, "India will continue to monitor the ground situation and send more humanitarian aid over the coming days," highlighting India's commitment to supporting the relief operations in the aftermath of the disaster.

The death toll from the powerful earthquake that struck eastern Afghanistan on Sunday night has risen to 1,411, officials said, according to Al Jazeera. Rescue efforts are ongoing as teams search for survivors following the magnitude 6.0 quake, which has left over 3,000 people injured, with the majority of casualties reported in Kunar province.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Security Council on Thursday approved travel ban exemptions for Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Foreign Minister of Afghanistan, to visit India from October 9 to 16.

Under Security Council resolution 1988 (2011), certain individuals linked to the Taliban are subject to travel bans.

However, the resolution allows the Council to grant exemptions for official duties or medical reasons.

"On 30 September 2025, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1988 (2011) approved an exemption to the travel ban for Amir Khan Motaqi (TAi . 026) to visit New Delhi, India, from 9 to 16 October 2025," the United Nations Security Council wrote in a statement.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor