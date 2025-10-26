Yoga Camp fosters camaraderie between Indian and Japanese Navies during maritime exercise JAIMEX 25

Yokosuka [Japan], October 26 : The Indian and Japanese Navies conducted the Harbour Phase of the Japan India Maritime Exercise (JAIMEX 25), featuring a series of activities including cross-deck visits, professional interactions and a combined yoga camp that strengthened camaraderie and cooperation between the two forces.

In a post on X, the Indian Navy spokesperson on Saturday said, "Harbour Phase of the Japan India Maritime Exercise (#JAIMEX 25) Indian Navy and JMSDF personnel engaged in cross-deck visits and discussed matters of common interest. Other activities included professional interactions, operational planning and sharing of best practices. A combined Yoga session was conducted, fostering unity and camaraderie."

The Indian Embassy in Tokyo also shared visuals from the Yoga Camp on X, captioning, "Glimpses of joint Yoga camp at Yokosuka by crew of JS Maya and INS Sahyadri. JAIMEX 25"

The Indian Navy Spokesperson noted that during the port call at Yokosuka, Captain Rajat Kumar, Commanding Officer INS Sahyadri, called on RAdm Nobuhisa Yamaguchi, COS, JMSDF, Yokosuka District, and other dignitaries, including Superintendent Kobayashi Hitoshi, Chief of Police and RAdm Kondo Shuji, Chief of Coast Guard, Yokosuka region.

During the call, the Commanding officer discussed issues related to enhancing interoperability and professional exchanges to strengthen maritime cooperation.

The Indian Navy's indigenously built Shivalik-class guided missile stealth frigate INS Sahyadri participated in the Japan-India Maritime Exercise (JAIMEX-25) held from October 16 to 18, 2025, and arrived at Yokosuka Port, Japan, on October 21 for the harbour phase.

According to the Ministry of Defence, before arriving at Yokosuka, INS Sahyadri joined Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF) ships Asahi, Oumi, and the Submarine Jinryu for the sea phase. The ships conducted advanced anti-submarine warfare and missile defence drills, as well as flying operations and underway replenishment (refuelling and supply operations at sea). These exercises helped improve coordination between the two navies and strengthened cooperation under the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership, set up in 2014 to promote peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

Commissioned in 2012, INS Sahyadri showcases India's progress in indigenous defence technology and supports the vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (Self-Reliant India). The stealth frigate has taken part in several important operational deployments and joint exercises with other countries.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), defence ties between India and Japan have grown stronger in recent years, with both countries sharing similar views on peace and security in the Indo-Pacific.

After the election of Japan's new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated her on X, saying, "I look forward to working closely with you to further strengthen the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership. Our deepening ties are vital for peace, stability, and prosperity across the Indo-Pacific and beyond."

