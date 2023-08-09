YouTube testing new 'For You' section on channel homepages

San Francisco, Aug 9 Google-owned YouTube has announced that it is testing a new 'For You' section on channel homepages.

"We're starting to test a way to make the channel homepage more personalised to individual viewers by adding a new 'For You' section that will recommend a mix of different content types from that channel based on the videos they've already watched," the company said on the 'YouTube test features and experiments' page on Tuesday.

Creators cannot opt out during this experiment but when the company will roll this out to everyone, creators will be able to control whether the For You section will be shown on their channels and which content types will be shown.

Last week, the video-sharing platform had started testing improvements to the channel page layout. The platform also announced that it was testing artificial intelligence (AI) auto-generated summaries.

This feature will make it easier for users to read a quick summary about a video and decide whether it is the right fit for them. The company noted that these summaries do not replace video descriptions which are written by creators.

The Google-owned platform had also introduced new creation tools for short, vertical videos 'YouTube Shorts', including a Collab tool and Q&A sticker. While the Collab tool allows users to record a Short in a side-by-side format with other YouTube or Shorts videos, the Q&A sticker allows creators to ask their audience questions and get responses right in the comments.

