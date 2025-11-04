Who is Zohran Mamdani? Indian-Origin Democrat Running for New York Mayor

Zohran Mamdani, a self-described Democratic New York mayoral candidate, is contesting against independent candidate Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa. US President Donald Trump has warned NYC voters not to vote in favour of Mamdani, saying he would be a “complete and total economic and social disaster” and that his "survival" would be at risk if he wins the mayoral elections.

Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk officially endorsed former governor Andrew Cuomo for the New York top post. In a post on Truth Social media Trump warned New York residents that he will send only the minimum required federal funds to the city if Mamdani wins the mayoral post.

“If Communist candidate Zohran Mamdani wins the election for mayor of New York City, it is highly unlikely that I will be contributing federal funds, other than the very minimum as required, to my beloved first home, because of the fact that, as a Communist, this once great city has ZERO chance of success, or even survival!"

“It can only get worse with a Communist at the helm, and I don't want to send, as president, good money after bad. It is my obligation to run the nation, and it is my strong conviction that New York City will be a Complete and Total Economic and Social Disaster should Mamdani win,” Trump said on Truth Social.

Who is Zohran Mamdani?

Zohran Mamdani is a son of Ugandan scholar Mahmood Mamdani. His mother was a Indian filmmaker Mira Nair. He was born in Ugandan's Kampala on October 18, 1991. In his early age he migrated to South Africa from Uganda and then attended the Bank Street School for Children and Bronx High School of Science.

Zohran Mamdani Education

He was graduated from Bowdoin College in 2014 with a degree in Africana Studies, where he co-founded a Students for Justice in Palestine chapter. He began his career as a foreclosure prevention counsellor before volunteering for several local political campaigns.

Zohran Mamdani's Political Career

He joined the Democratic Socialists of America in 2017 and won the Democratic primary in 2020 to represent Queens' 36th District in the New York State Assembly. Re-elected unopposed in 2022 and 2024, Mamdani has sponsored 20 bills, with three becoming law.

Mamdani is a hip-hop artist known by his stage names “Young Cardamom” and “Mr Cardamom.” He co-wrote #1 Spice for the 2016 Disney film Queen of Katwe and released Nani in 2019, a tribute to his grandmother featuring actress Madhur Jaffrey.

His mayoral campaign focused on making the city more affordable, proposing a rent freeze on stabilised units, construction of 2 lakh public housing units, universal childcare, tuition-free education, fare-free buses, and city-run grocery stores. He also backed raising the minimum wage to 30 USD an hour by 20230.