Diwali 2024: Date and Shubha Muhurat for Vasubaras Kamdhenu Idol Puja to Attract Lakshmi and Kubera’s Blessings

Vasu Baras, also known as Govatsa Dwadashi, marks the beginning of the Diwali festival in Maharashtra and falls on Monday, October 28, 2024. This festival is celebrated on the Dwadashi tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Ashwin. The most auspicious time for performing the puja is during the evening hours on October 28, specifically between 5:31 PM and 8:09 PM. Additionally, it is considered beneficial to perform the puja early in the morning on October 28.

On this day, cows and their calves are worshipped as symbols of wealth and prosperity. The rituals often include fasting by married women for the well-being and longevity of their children, with special offerings made to cows, which are revered as sacred animals in Hindu culture.

Puja Timings

Dwadashi Tithi Start: October 28, 2024, at 7:53 PM

Dwadashi Tithi End: October 29, 2024, at 5:04 PM

According to mythological belief, Kamdhenu originated during the churning of the ocean. This divine cow holds a special place in Hinduism, and keeping her image or idol in the house is said to bring happiness, prosperity, and progeny, while also promoting positivity. Therefore, Vastu Shastra recommends placing an idol or image of a cow in the home. Architects suggest that bringing the beloved Kamdhenu home on Fridays can yield even greater benefits.

Also Read: Diwali 2024: Three Mumbai’s Iconic Mithai Shop’s To Satisfy Your Taste Buds This Festive Season

This year, Diwali (Diwali 2024) begins on October 28, coinciding with Rama Ekadashi (Rama Ekadashi 2024) and Vasu Baras (Vasu Baras 2024). A marble idol of Kamdhenu is known to look charming, attractive, and inviting. It’s essential to know the right direction to place it for maximum benefit.

In rural areas, such as the village where Subatta lives, having a cowshed nearby is common. However, this is not always feasible in urban settings. The solution lies in using an idol or image! According to Vastu experts, placing Kamdhenu in the correct direction can bring numerous advantages. It is believed that a home adorned with a picture of Kamdhenu, and her calf will be filled with happiness.

Recommended Placements for the Kamdhenu Cow Image and Their Benefits

Southwest Direction: Placing the photo of Kamdhenu with her calf in the southwest corner of the house helps maintain stability in domestic affairs and brings benefits quickly. Southeast Direction: Keeping the image or idol of Kamdhenu in the southeast corner promotes happiness among the women in the household. When the women are happy, the entire family thrives. East Direction: According to Vastu experts, placing a cow image in the east direction enhances financial prosperity, inviting the presence of Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth. Northeast Direction: An image of a cow with a calf in the northeast corner is believed to bless the household with progeny. North Direction: Placing a cow idol in the north direction attracts the grace of Kubera, the god of wealth, and increases prosperity in the home. West Direction: A cow image in the west corner creates a favorable atmosphere in the house, leading to increased income and a more spiritual environment. Northeast Corner for Childless Couples: For couples without children or those facing challenges with their children, placing the image of Kamdhenu in the northeast corner and offering regular prayers can be beneficial. North Direction for Financial Issues: To alleviate financial struggles and maintain prosperity, a picture of Kamdhenu should be placed in the north direction. South Direction for Health Issues: If health is a concern, placing the photo of the cow in the south direction can lead to improvements.

By following these guidelines, one can harness the positive energies associated with Kamdhenu and enhance the overall well-being of the household.