Diwali decoration ideas to make your balcony look beautiful

One of the most auspicious Hindu festivals, Diwali, is a festival of lights that is celebrated on the day of Amavasya (new moon) of Krishna Paksha in Kartik month. This year, Diwali will be celebrated on November 12 2023.With Diwali just around the corner, people have been gearing up for the preparations to celebrate the homecoming of Lord Ram.People decorate their houses with bright lights, colourful rangolis, candles, lanterns and colourful earthen lamps. On this day, people also exchange wonderful presents with their loved ones. Let us have a look at some of the ways in which you can decorate your balconies.

Glass Jar Lantens

This is one of the innovative ideas to decorate your home. You can make use of an empty glass jar as a lantern. To make it more innovative you can create your own designs on them. Either you can put a diya in it or you can use artificial small lights. These beautiful glass jar lanterns can be used to decorate your balcony or shelves of your home.

Paper cup lights:

One of the easiest Diwali decoration ideas for brightening up the boring corners of the house is to use paper cups. By painting and cutting them into flower forms, you may make a one-of-a-kind Diwali decoration. Make a chain out of it by adding tiny light bulbs.

Paper bag luminaries:

Paper bag luminaries are perfect for adding a warm glow to battery-operated candles. Simply punch a decorative hole in your paper and place your candle inside to make paper bag luminaries. You can also use a safety pin or needle to punch the paper bags will suffice. For a more dramatic effect, make as many as possible.