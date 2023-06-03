Fearless Women Who Defied the Odds Vivin supergalviv

Vivin’s life story is a testament to resilience. From being a gold medalist in Mtech Engineering to becoming one of the most promising digital creators, Vivin has garnered a devoted following of over 120k on Instagram. Growing up in a small town like Shivamogga, she heard that girls were confined to the kitchen. She challenged stereotypes and was determined to make a difference.

How did this remarkable journey unfold? Let’s take a closer look at her life.

Vivin’s journey started during her engineering days when she discovered her passion for photography. Relocating to Bangalore for professional reasons, she became an active TikTok star. It was a viral TikTok video that catapulted her to fame on Instagram. When she became pregnant, Vivin, aka Super Galviv, decided to utilise her platform for a greater purpose. She began guiding new mothers and embraced her role as a mom blogger. She became a certified parent coach to provide expert advice.

In no time, Vivin, aka Super Galviv, gained immense popularity and caught the attention of numerous brands. Over 250 brands have collaborated with this super mom influencer, known by her user ID. She captures her children’s natural reactions instead of scripting them, preserving the organic essence of her content. This commitment to authenticity has earned her a loyal and engaged audience.

She’s a tenacious woman who seizes every chance and never declines. Whether it’s diving into collaborations right after childbirth or maintaining self-belief despite initial opposition from family, she’s determined to make her mark as a public figure.

Vivin strongly believes that women should be financially independent. As an initiative, she’s built an online platform called Burgo that focuses on empowering women, especially mothers, and promoting financial independence. The application will launch by the end of the year. Her efforts have earned her notable recognition, including the India International Influencer Award for Best Mom Influencer in 2022 and the Kidsstoppress (KSP) Award for Best Mom Influencer Impacting Lifestyle in 2023.

Like any success story, Vivin’s journey has not been without its challenges. However, with constant support from her husband, she has embraced and overcome them. In the 21st century, we need more inspiring icons like Vivin, our super mom, to motivate and guide the youth.

On her mission to empower motherhood across the world, Vivin's ambition knows no limit. As we look towards the future, let this story inspire us to embrace our passions, create meaningful connections, and make a positive impact on society. Today, she's one of the most promising digital creators.