Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 Special: 5 Must-Offer Bhog (Prasad) Items for Ganpati Bappa

Ganesh Festival is one of the most celebrated deities in Maharashtra and Gujarat. People bring idols of Lord Ganesha and do Prana pratishthapan and worship him. He is offered different dishes of prasad. During Ganesh Chaturthi, devotees offer various delicious bhog (food offerings) to Lord Ganesha. Here are five popular bhog items that are commonly prepared and offered:

1. Modak

Modak is considered Lord Ganesha's favorite sweet. These delicious dumplings are made with a dough of rice flour or all-purpose flour and stuffed with a filling of freshly grated coconut and jaggery. They are either steamed or fried to perfection. Modaks symbolize spiritual knowledge and self-realization, making them a perfect offering for the festival.

2. Puran Poli

Puran Poli is a traditional sweet flatbread from Maharashtra, made with a dough of all-purpose flour and stuffed with a sweet lentil and jaggery filling. It is a beloved festive dish in Maharashtrian households and is offered to Lord Ganesha during Ganesh Chaturthi. Puran Poli is believed to bring contentment and bliss to the family.

3. Ladoo

Ladoos are another favorite of Lord Ganesha. Popular varieties include besan (gram flour) ladoos, boondi ladoos, and motichoor ladoos. These sweet balls are made with ghee, sugar, and various nuts. Ladoos symbolize prosperity and happiness, making them an auspicious offering.

4. Satori

Satori is a Maharashtrian sweet flatbread made with khoya (milk solids), ghee, besan (gram flour), and milk. It is a popular festive recipe in Maharashtra and is often offered as bhog to Lord Ganesha during the 10-day celebration.

5. Payasam

Payasam, also known as kheer, is a delicious milk pudding made by boiling milk with rice, sugar or jaggery until it reaches a creamy texture. It is flavored with cardamom and garnished with nuts. Payasam is a traditional South Indian dish that is considered a festive treat and is offered to Lord Ganesha as bhog.

These five bhog items are just a few of the many delectable offerings made to Lord Ganesha during Ganesh Chaturthi. Each dish holds special significance and is believed to bring specific blessings to the devotees. Preparing and offering these traditional foods is a way for devotees to express their love and devotion to the beloved elephant-headed deity.