Jhansi’s musical “Terrified of Twenty-Five” hits the spot with relatability

A quarter-life crisis is as real and intimidating as a mid-life crisis, if not more. It is a point in life where we are at a crossroads, being forced to decide on our careers, relationships, family, finances, and lifestyle all at once. At this point, life is as clear as mud and as solid as quicksand. But you know, you aren’t the only one sinking in, and that is just what Terrified of Twenty-Five is all about.

Jhansi, aka Tanvi Rajgharia, turned 25 during the pandemic, and it hit her like a sucker punch in the face. She felt stuck and pressured, creatively as well as as a consequence of turning 25. She had been successfully making her way through the industry, being a part of Queens of Comedy that aired on Netflix, TLC, and Amazon and with shows like Aladdin. The standstill of the pandemic felt like an intermission in her life, but little did she know the good part was yet to begin. After a great many sleepless nights came one fateful night when she had her eureka moment and was struck with the phrase “Terrified of Twenty-Five.” She knew then and there that this was going to occupy her mind and life for the next few months as she spent 4 months chalking up the first draft. Jhansi interviewed more than 100 people of all ages before starting to write this show, in order to see that everyone feels the same way, despite our differences. With a terrific idea in mind and a tenacious deadline in hand, she set out to write one of the most relatable and well-received musical shows out there in the “Jhansi Way,” as she likes to call it (which also happens to be her Instagram handle).

But with the pandemic in tow, she put the project on hold for the time being as she felt an online show wouldn’t do justice to the script that was meant to be experienced live in the theatre. Unexpectedly, a BHX Project in Nainital set in motion the idea with a much needed push. The Beachhouse Project is a series of unique, invite-only residencies where one can find inspiration, exchange perspectives, find collaborators, and meet compatible people from diverse industries. She read the draft to the facilitator over there, Kushal, who was in the same industry as her, and his reaction to the play was enough to get her going. He persuaded her to go to Bombay and do a reading of it, and so she did. One hotel room, 15 people, a reading of the play for an hour and a half, sans any instrumentation or props, is how it went. It was absolutely crazy, but she told herself it was like testing the audience before the big show.

The upbeat response from the audience was enough to let her know it was time she put this show out there for more people to listen to, watch and relate to. It also almost got turned into an OTT special and would have under different circumstances. She later blocked a place in Kolkata and premiered it. After three sold-out shows in Mumbai and Kolkata, she now plans on taking Terrified of Twenty-Five on the road for an elaborate India tour in February. The original draft is well on its way to being redrafted for the 6th time through insights and observations post each show and interactions.

Terrified of Twenty-Five, a Broadway-style musical, is a show that captures your fears about growing up, change, comparison, competition, marriage, stagnancy, failed hopes and dreams, making you laugh, cry, and groove as you come to a sense of peace by the end of the show. Its writer and creator, Lasalle College of Arts alumni Jhansi, has worked with various storytelling communities and introduced Broadway style theatre with a blend of western musical theatre to the Indian audience with themes and topics that are equally relatable and entertaining.