Karwa Chauth 2024 Vrat: Puja Vidhi, Shubha Muhurat, Samagri List, Significance and More

Karwa Chauth, a beloved festival observed by married women, is dedicated to fasting for the long life, prosperity, and well-being of their husbands. This year, the festival will take place on Sunday, October 20, 2024. Over the years, cinema and television have played a significant role in popularizing Karwa Chauth globally, particularly among Indian communities. Despite its widespread recognition, the festival is deeply rooted in spiritual and cultural traditions, with rituals that carry profound significance.

Karwa Chauth 2024: Rituals

Let's examine the step-by-step rituals of Karwa Chauth, known as the Karwa Chauth Puja Vidhi.

Sankalp (Vow)

The day of Karwa Chauth starts with a sacred vow or Sankalp. After taking a morning bath, women pledge to observe the fast for the health and longevity of their husbands and the welfare of their families. This vow entails refraining from food and water until the moon is sighted.

Karwa Chauth 2024: Puja Muhurat, Vidhi, and Mantras

Mantra for Sankalp

मम सुखसौभाग्य पुत्रपौत्रादि सुस्थिर श्री प्राप्तये करक चतुर्थी व्रतमहं करिष्ये।

(I vow to observe the Karak Chaturthi fast for the well-being of my husband, sons, and grandsons, and to attain everlasting prosperity.)

Items for Karwa Chauth Puja Samagri

On Karwa Chauth, including these seven essential items in the puja thali is considered highly auspicious for pleasing Goddess Karwa:

Picture of Goddess Karwa

As the primary deity of the day, a picture of Karwa Mata should be included in the thali for worship.

Sieve (Chalni)

The sieve is used by married women to view the moon during the ritual and is an important part of the ceremony.

Karwa (Earthen Pot)

The karwa, or earthen pot, is crucial for the puja. Performing the ritual without this item is deemed incomplete.

Wheat Flour Lamp (Diya)

A small diya made from wheat flour is placed in the thali, symbolizing light and devotion to Goddess Karwa.

Copper Vessel (Lota)

A copper lota is utilized to offer water (Arghya) to the moon during the evening rituals.

Sacred Materials (Suhaag Items)

The thali also contains sacred items such as fruits, flowers, sweets, water, sindoor (vermilion), kumkum, roli, chandan (sandalwood), and rice (akshat), all associated with marital bliss.

Twig (Seenk)

Symbolizing the strength of the goddess, a small twig is placed in the thali to invoke her power.

Preparations for Karwa Chauth Puja

The most auspicious time for Karwa Chauth Puja is during Sandhya, which begins after sunset. The exact Puja timings may vary by location, so it’s essential to check the local timings for your city. Women typically gather for the Puja, often drawing an image of Goddess Gaura and Chauth Mata (forms of Goddess Parvati) on the wall or using a printed Puja calendar. The central focus of the Puja is to seek blessings from Goddess Parvati, Lord Shiva, Lord Kartikeya, and Lord Ganesha.

Mantra for Parvati Puja

नमः शिवायै शर्वाण्यै सौभाग्यं संतति शुभाम्।

(O beloved consort of Lord Shiva, please bestow a long life to my husband and bless me with beautiful sons.)

Reading the Karwa Chauth Vrat Katha

After worshipping Goddess Parvati and her family, women narrate the Karwa Chauth Vrat Katha, a story highlighting the significance and power of observing the fast. This tale, passed down through generations, strengthens the spiritual connection and devotion associated with the fast.

Giving Charity (Daan)

Upon completing the Puja, the Karwa (a small pitcher) is filled with water or milk, and precious items such as stones or coins are placed inside. This Karwa is then offered to a Brahmin or a married woman (Suhagan) as a charitable gesture.

Mantra for Karwa Daan:

करकं क्षीरसम्पूर्णा तोयपूर्णमथापि वा।

ददामि रत्नसंयुक्तं चिरञ्जीवतु मे पतिः॥

(I offer this milk-filled Karwa, adorned with precious stones, for the long life of my husband.)

Worshipping the Moon

The final and most significant ritual of Karwa Chauth involves worshipping the Moon God (Chandra Dev). After the moon rises, women perform Argha (a sacred water offering) and offer prayers to the moon, seeking its blessings for their husband's long life. Only after this offering is made do they break their fast, typically starting with a sip of water or a bite of food given by their husband.

Karwa Chauth is more than just a fast; it is a celebration of love, commitment, and spiritual devotion. While cinema may have introduced some glamour to the occasion, the true essence of the festival is rooted in time-honored traditions that have been passed down through generations