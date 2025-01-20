Lose 3-4 kg in a Month by Walking for Just 1 Hour a Day – Here’s How!

Whenever the topic of fitness comes up, health experts or elders in the family always recommend going for a walk every morning and evening. Taking just one hour out of your 24-hour day to walk can greatly improve your physical and mental health. Walking for an hour daily strengthens muscles and bones, while also releasing happy hormones that leave you feeling positive and energized.

How much weight can you lose in 1 month by walking for 1 hour?

If you walk for one hour each day, you’ll cover at least 6 kilometers. This allows you to burn approximately 300 to 400 calories daily. Over the course of a month, this can help you lose 3 to 4 kg. However, if you complement your walking routine with a healthy diet, the results will be even more significant.

Benefits of walking for one hour each day: