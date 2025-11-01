Tired of Bone Pain? Try This Natural Calcium-Rich Foods to Strengthen Bones

Bone pain is pretty common these days as many people at young age experience it. Due to heavy weight Knees and ankles have started creaking, while due to constant sedentary work, the back and waist of youth have been lost at an early age. To prevent bone pain, many people take calcium supplements sold in the market. But there are some foods that are even more powerful than that, which are in our kitchen.

If you eat those foods regularly every day, bone pain will never be left behind. Even as you grow older, your bones will remain strong (how to keep bones healthy?). Let's see what that remedy is exactly.

Foods that provide calcium to the body

To make this remedy, you will need 2 teaspoons of fenugreek seeds, 2 teaspoons of linseed, 1 teaspoon of star anise and half a teaspoon of mire. You will also need 1 teaspoon of ghee. Heat a small pan on the gas. Add ghee to it and add fenugreek seeds, linseed, and fenugreek separately and roast on low flame.

After all the ingredients have cooled, add them to the mixer. At the same time, add pepper to it and make a very fine powder in the mixer. Take 1 teaspoon of this powder once a day with 1 glass of water. Not only will the bones become strong, but there will be many other health benefits as well.

Fenugreek seeds contain a good amount of calcium. They are also useful in controlling hormones. Linseed contains omega 3. They are also very important for bones. Along with this, linseed is also useful in maintaining good bone tissue and reducing dryness in the body. Eating fenugreek improves digestion. It is also rich in antioxidants. Pepper is also useful in controlling bile in the body and reducing acidity. Also, peppers are rich in calcium, magnesium and omega 3. Therefore, the above mentioned home remedies are also useful.