Vat Purnima 2025 Wishes: Marathi Messages, WhatsApp Status, Instagram Captions to Share and Celebrate with Husband

Vat Paurnima is one of the important festival for every Hindu married women. Vat Pournima is celebrated on different dates in different states of the country. In Maharashtra, this festival is celebrated on the full moon day of the month of Jyeshtha and according to this, this Vat Paurnima will be celebrated on June 10, 2025. The auspicious time of Vat Paurnima will start at 11:35 am and will end at 1:13 pm on June 11. On this occasion, married women worship the banyan tree for the long life of their husbands and observe a Nirjali fast.

On the auspicious occasion of Vat Purnima, express your love and blessings to your husband through WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook messages in Marathi.

"वटपौर्णिमेच्या शुभेच्छा, माझ्या आयुष्याच्या आधारस्तंभाला. तुझ्यामुळेच माझं घर सुखी आणि समृद्ध आहे."

"सात जन्माची साथ, हाती तुझा हात.. वटपौर्णिमेच्या शुभेच्छा!"

"मंगळसूत्र करून देते आठवण दिलेल्या वचनांची, पाळेन मी सात जन्म आणि देईन तुला साथ… वटपौर्णिमेच्या हार्दिक !"

सत्यवानाचे वाचवून प्राण, वाढविली सावत्रिने सर्वांची शान, वटसावित्रीच्या शुभेच्छा!

सुख – दुःखात कायम सोबत राहू, एकच नाहीतर सात जन्मात एकमेकांचे होऊ, वटपौर्णिमेच्या खूप शुभेच्छा!

"दोन क्षणाचे असते भांडण, सात जन्माचे असते बंधन, कितीही आले जरी संकट, नेहमी आनंदी राहो आपले सहजीवन… वटपौर्णिमेच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा!"

"तुझ्या प्रेमाने आणि साथीनं माझं आयुष्य सुंदर केलं, जसं वटवृक्षाच्या सावलीत मला कायमच सुख मिळालंय."

"तुझ्या सहवासात मला नेहमीच शांती आणि आनंद मिळतो, वटपौर्णिमेच्या या पवित्र दिवशी तुझं आयुष्य सदैव आनंदी आणि निरोगी असो.

