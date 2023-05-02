Aaditya Thackeray slams Shinde govt over lack of female representation in the cabinet

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Monday attacked chief minister Eknath Shinde on the occasion of Maharashtra Day at the MVA rally in Mumbai yesterday. Aaditya Thackeray highlighted the glaring lack of female representation in the cabinet, stating that "there are no women ministers in the cabinet." According to Thackeray, the Maharashtra government is heavily skewed towards builders and contractors, casting doubts over the transparency and fairness of its policies. Thackeray, on the occasion of Maharashtra Day and Gujarat Day, noted out the stark difference in treatment between the two states. "Gujarat has two CMs, which includes our CM (Eknath Shinde) too, all the projects have been shifted to Gujarat," he said.

The former minister also claimed that the Shinde-led government in Maharashtra in the coming days will fall from power. “I am giving you in writing that the state govt will collapse in the coming days, there are no women ministers in the cabinet, and this govt is of builders and contractors,” Thackeray said. Earlier, claiming that the ‘death warrant’ for the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government had been issued, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut last week claimed that the Shinde-BJP dispensation would collapse in the next 15 days. Raut said he had earlier predicted that the Shinde government would collapse in 15 days. “But that did not happen because the Supreme Court hearing in the matter got postponed. Now that the court verdict will be out, the Shinde government will collapse…,” he said. Raut claimed that the BJP had told the chief minister to pack his bags. He was responding to NCP leader Ajit Pawar’s remark that he was ready to stake claim to the chief minister’s post. “Not just in 2024, even now I am ready to stake claim to the chief minister’ post,” Ajit had said during the course of an interview by the Sakal Group in Pimpri Chinchwad. At the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) rally in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai, leaders of the Shiv Sena (UBT), Nationalist Congress Party and Congress launched a frontal attack on the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis dispensation in Maharashtra.