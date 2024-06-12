Ahmednagar: Heavy Rains in Kopargaon Taluka Cause House Collapses and Crop Damage

Kopargaon (Ahmednagar district): Half of Kopargaon taluka was hit by heavy rains on Tuesday evening. Many houses have collapsed and onion crops have been damaged. In different villages, large trees have been uprooted. No casualties were reported from anywhere in the taluka.

On the one hand, there is satisfaction due to the rains, while on the other hand, there are incidents of houses collapsing, trees falling, and electric poles bending. Kolpewadi, Suregaon, Kolgaonthadi, Mahegaon Deshmukh, Wari, Ravande, Kokamthan, and Pohegaon received rain accompanied by gusty winds on Tuesday evening.

Dinesh Bora's onion shed in Suregaon completely collapsed in the rain. Shailendra Wabale's house in the same village was damaged after the roof was blown off. A large peepal tree near the house of Dagu Nimbalkar and Bhagwat Nimbalkar in Kolgaon Thadi fell on the house and damaged the house. Fortunately, there were no casualties. The house of Pandit Rambhaji Chavan collapsed in Wari.

Highest rainfall in Suregaon Mandal

The following is the record of Mandal-wise rainfall in Kopargaon taluka on Tuesday night on Wednesday morning. Kopargaon recorded 3.8 mm of rainfall, Ravande 27 mm, Dahegaon Bolka 2.3 mm, Pohegaon 25.3 mm, and Suregaon division 37 mm. Naib Tehsildar Chandrashekhar Kulthe said there was no loss of life due to the rains.