Ajit Pawar Confident of Victory in Baramati, Predicts Mahayuti Govt in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP candidate from Baramati, Ajit Pawar, displayed his inked finger after casting his vote. Following the vote, Pawar expressed confidence in his victory and stated that the Mahayuti alliance would form the government in Maharashtra.

Voting for all 288 constituencies in Maharashtra began at 7 am and will continue until 6 pm today. The state has a total of 9,64,85,765 registered voters, including 1,16,355 service voters. To facilitate the process, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has set up 1,00,186 polling stations across Maharashtra.

The political landscape in the state has undergone significant shifts since the last assembly elections. The BJP and Shiv Sena, which were once allies, now face off against the Congress and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP. Disagreements over the chief minister’s post led to the breakup of the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance, giving rise to the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition, which includes Congress, NCP, and Shiv Sena.

