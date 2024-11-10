Amit Shah Responds to CM Candidate Question, Criticizes MVA's Approach to Maharashtra’s Culture

Maharashtra Assembly elections have officially begun, and in this context, Union Home Minister Amit Shah today unveiled the BJP's manifesto for the state. He was joined by Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, State BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Mumbai BJP President Ashish Shelar, Union Minister Piyush Goyal, and other party leaders. During the press conference, Shah was asked about the Chief Ministerial candidate from the Mahayuti (Grand Alliance) for the upcoming assembly elections.

In response, Amit Shah humorously remarked, "We will not give any opportunity to Sharad Pawar." He clarified that Eknath Shinde, the current Chief Minister of Maharashtra, is leading the Mahayuti government. Shah further stated that the three parties would come together after the elections to decide the future course of action.

Shah also targeted Uddhav Thackeray, asking, "I want to ask Uddhav Thackeray if he can tell Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to say a word in honor of Veer Savarkar? Can any leader from Congress speak a few words in honor of Balasaheb Thackeray? Those who dream of forming a government amid contradictions must understand what the people of Maharashtra think."

On the Achievements of BJP

Amit Shah launched a direct attack on the opposition, criticizing the policies of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), accusing them of appeasement for the sake of power, dishonoring ideologies, and undermining Maharashtra's culture. He emphasized the BJP's commitment to fulfilling its promises, stating, "When the BJP forms a government, whether at the center or in the state, we ensure that our commitments are fulfilled."