Appointing Supriya Sule as working president, injustice to Ajit Pawar says, BJP

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar on Saturday said the appointment of SupriyaSule and Ajit Pawar as party working president will help the party. He said each working president will be responsible for around three to four states and discussions about appointing two working presidents have been going on for the past two months. Meanwhile, the BJP has criticised NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s move of appointing his daughter as the working president.

While speaking to reporters in Nanded, state BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule said, “Instead of Sule, Ajit Pawar and Chhagan Bhujbal should have been made the national working presidents. Like Uddhav Thackery who always backs Aditya Thackeray, Pawar also wants Supriya Sule in key positions… Injustice has been done to Ajit Pawar.”Reacting to BJP’s contention, state NCP president Jayant Patil said,”We are all united. Ajit Pawar has a big responsbility as the Opposition leader.”