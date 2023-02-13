Aurangabad: Haribhau Bagade criticises Sanjay Raut

The Thackeray group MP Sanjay Raut (Sanjay Raut) has been consistently seen criticising the BJP and the Shinde group. Sanjay Raut has been targeting the opposition while reacting in front of the media. In the same way, they are also given a reply by the opposition. Now, former Assembly Speaker Haribhau Bagade has also criticised Sanjay Raut. Sanjay Raut is like a kid in a band who plays the maracas (a musical instrument). BJP MLA Haribhau Bagde has criticised that no one is paying attention to them.

"Sanjay Raut says something at nine o'clock every morning. So now we've stopped watching TV in the morning. What's the problem when everything is going on in order? If you have any problem, ask in the session," Arul Save. Said

"Sanjay Raut is like a kid in the band squad. which no one pays attention to. Sanjay Raut says something every day. You have to think about how much to take him. Sanjay Raut is a ‘samibaja’. ‘Samibaja’ is the little boy who plays the maracas ( musical instrument) in the band squad," said Haribhau Bagade, targeting Raut.

Meanwhile, on behalf of the Annasaheb Patil Economic Backward Development Corporation, the corporation has organized a public rally in Aurangabad to discuss the schemes of the corporation with the beneficiaries and bank officials.

Bjp minister Atul Sawe and former assembly speaker Haribhau Bagade along with corporation president Narendra Patil were present at the rally.