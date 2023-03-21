Bandra: Anti Narcotics Cell recovers drugs worth Rs 10 crore

In a major crackdown against the drugs racket, the Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Mumbai Police arrested three drug peddlers and recovered drugs worth Rs 10 crore.

The operation was carried out by the Worli unit of Anti Narcotics Cell in Bandra area of Mumbai. During the operation, the ANC officials found three people suspicious near BKC Fire Brigade, Bandra.

When they were searched, the ANC officials recovered around 5 kg of MD drug the value of which in the international market is over Rs 10.03 crore. Mumbai Police registered a case under NDPS Act against the three persons.

Mumbai Police is now probing to whom they had come to supply the drugs in the city and from where they procured the consignment. The investigation is underway.

Earlier on March 18, Mumbai Crime Branch Unit arrested five drug peddlers from the Santacruz area and seized drugs worth Rs 49 lakhs.