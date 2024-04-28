Baramati Seat A Symbol Of Maharashtra's Pride, Says Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut emphasized the significance of the Baramati Lok Sabha seat contest, labeling it as a battle for the pride of Maharashtra. Raut expressed confidence in the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), predicting a victory in 30-35 parliamentary constituencies out of Maharashtra's total 48.

The NCP (SP), a key component of the MVA coalition alongside Sena (UBT) and the Congress, has nominated its incumbent MP Supriya Sule from the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency in Pune district. Sule, daughter of NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, faces competition from her sister-in-law Sunetra Pawar, wife of state Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar.

Raut rallied support behind Supriya Sule, affirming that the people of Maharashtra stand united in ensuring her victory. He framed the Baramati contest as a symbolic stand for Maharashtra's honor.

Additionally, Raut accused state Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar of defecting to the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena alliance to safeguard his interests. Raut criticized Pawar's inability to secure victory for his son Parth in the previous Lok Sabha elections and speculated on the impending defeat of Pawar's wife in the upcoming electoral battle in Maharashtra. Uddhav Thackeray will soon hold a rally in Khadakvasala, which comes under the Baramati constituency where polling will be held on May 7.