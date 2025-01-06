Beed Sarpanch Murder Case: Ajit Pawar Defends Dhananjay Munde, Says 'No Action Will Be Taken'

A significant development has emerged in the Beed Sarpanch murder case, as BJP MLA Suresh Dhas has accused Minister Dhananjay Munde of involvement. The opposition has also levelled serious allegations against Munde. An opposition delegation met with Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan today (December 6), formally lodging a complaint and demanding Munde’s resignation. This has escalated pressure on Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Minister Dhananjay Munde visited Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's office in Mantralaya on Monday afternoon. The two leaders reportedly discussed the matter for about an hour. However, Munde refrained from making any significant comments to the media afterward.

According to sources, Ajit Pawar has decided not to take any action against Dhananjay Munde until concrete evidence is found in the Santosh Deshmukh murder case. Pawar is reportedly waiting for the completion of the SIT investigation, judicial inquiry, and CID inquiry before making any decisions. He has stated that action will be taken against whoever is found guilty in these inquiries.

After his meeting with Ajit Pawar, Dhananjay Munde addressed the media. He said, “I met Ajit Pawar today to extend New Year wishes. The meeting also focused on discussions about my department and related decisions. There was no discussion about the Santosh Deshmukh murder case. Everyone has the right to make accusations in a democracy. However, I cannot silence anyone. If opposition leaders are making allegations, that question should be directed to their party president.

"The police system is working, and it is not appropriate for me to comment while being viewed with suspicion. Investigation agencies have been appointed, and they should be allowed to complete their work. A media trial is ongoing, but the matter should ultimately be decided in court,” Munde added.