'Betrayed Shivaji & Shahu Maharaj': Awhad Doubles Down Tirade Against Sambhaji Raje Chhatrapati After Attack On His Car

In his first reaction after an attack on his car, NCP (SP) leader Jitendra Awhad intensified his criticism of Sambhaji Raje Chhatrapati. Awhad accused Sambhaji Raje of betraying the legacy of Shivaji Maharaj and Shahu Maharaj and declared that he would continue to speak the truth, regardless of the consequences.

Awhad had previously blamed Sambhaji Raje Chhatrapati for the riots at Vishalgad in Kolhapur, suggesting that Raje's blood should be tested. In response, activists from Sambhaji Raje's Swarajya Sanghatana attacked Awhad's car near Thane today. Following the attack, an enraged Awhad stated, "Sambhaji Raje Chhatrapati incited the riots, betraying the ideals of Shivaji and Shahu."

During a press conference, Awhad asserted, "I used to refer to him as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Raje, but after these riots, I will no longer call him Raje. The attackers were only three, while I had four policemen and they had 24 bullets. I won't call this an attack."

Awhad emphasized the need for social unity, criticizing Sambhaji Raje for betraying the legacy of Shivaji Maharaj and Shahu Maharaj. He continued, "I will speak with even more intensity. Even your father has condemned you. His internal fire stems from his father becoming an MP. Sambhaji has betrayed Shivaji Maharaj and Shahu Maharaj. We will continue our work."

Awhad further declared, "I will not apologize, even if it costs me my life. They should apologize to Maharashtra; their actions led to the mosque being demolished. Sambhaji is the prime accused. I won't abandon this ideological battle. We live and die taking the names of Shivaji, Shahu, and Ambedkar."

Following Awhad's comments on former MP Sambhaji Raje Chhatrapati, his car was attacked. As Awhad was heading towards Thane, his car was intercepted and attacked on the Eastern Freeway. Preliminary information suggests that Swarajya activists were behind the attack. The assault on Awhad was allegedly in retaliation for his remarks about testing Sambhaji Raje's blood. The Swarajya organization has claimed responsibility for the attack.