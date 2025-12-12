Bhiwandi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in Abandoned Building Near Lahoti Compound on Kalyan Road, No Injuries Reported (Watch Video)

Mumbai: Massive fire broke out at abandoned building located near Lahoti Compound on Kalyan Road, spreading thick layer of smoke in surrounding area. As per the information, blaze started on the ground floor where a large quantities of scrap material which included cloths rags and plastic waste. This fire triggered panic in the area.

According to FPJ reports, officials said, fire caught to cloth waste which spread throughout the building because of highly combustible material. Fire engulfed and flames into sky raising concerns among nearby residents and shopkeepers. Immediately two fire tenders from the Bhiwandi Fire Brigade rushed to the spot and brought blaze under control within 30mins, avoiding further damage.

A massive blaze erupted this afternoon in a dilapidated, locked building near Lahoti Compound.The fire began on the ground floor, where large quantities of scrap,cloth rags and plastic waste were reportedly stored,triggering panic in the densely populated area.#FireAccidentpic.twitter.com/MZYUgtSmtx — Visshal Singh (@VishooSingh) December 12, 2025

The impact of fire was so strong that material stored inside suffered extensive damage but, fortunately no injuries or casualties were reported. Police teams also reached the spot, cordoned off the area and assisted in crowd management. Cause behind the fire is not known yet.