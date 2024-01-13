BJP's Ashish Shelar Challenges Aditya Thackeray: Calls for Lok Sabha Election Participation

Ashish Shelar, the president of the BJP in Mumbai, has strongly criticized Uddhav Thackeray, the former chief minister of Maharashtra, for his handling of the pandemic and recent statements regarding the Kalaram temple in Nashik.

Shelar questioned Thackeray's decision to close temples during the pandemic while keeping liquor stores open, suggesting it contradicted his claim to be a true follower of Lord Rama. He went further to challenge Thackeray's son, Aditya Thackeray, to enter the Lok Sabha elections and secure victory in his own constituency.

Criticizing Thackeray's letter to the president of India regarding the Kalaram temple visit, Shelar deemed it unnecessary, citing that the Vishwa Hindu Parishad had already extended an invitation to the president.

Shelar also took issue with Thackeray's comments on the development work inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Nashik, accusing him of attempting to stir controversy by alleging incomplete work. Shelar expressed confidence that the BJP would triumph in all six Lok Sabha seats in Mumbai during the upcoming elections.

Adding to the critique, Shelar touched upon Thackeray's family issues, questioning his leadership credentials and characterizing his speech on Friday as reflective of depression and demoralization. Shelar concluded by challenging Thackeray to secure a Lok Sabha seat in Kalyan-Dombivali, a stronghold of the Shiv Sena.