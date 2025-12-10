Bombay High Court Recruitment 2025: Notification for 2,381 Vacancies for Clerk, Driver, Peon and Steno; Application From December 15

The Bombay High Court has issued na notification for 2,381 vacancies, inviting applications for clerk, driver, peon and steno. The posts are available across the court branches in Mumbai, Nagpur and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad).

Eligible candidates can submit their application forms online through the official website of Bombay High Court at bombayhighcourt.nic.in. The online application forms will be available from December 15, 2025. Before applying for the desired vacancy must read the notification, which includes eligibility criteria, age limits, educational qualification and selection process.

Candidates who are domiciled in Maharashtra and who are eligible for the criteria can apply for the recruitment, which aims to fill positions through select lists and wait lists valid for two years.

Number of Openings

Clerk: 1,382

Peon: 887

Driver: 37

Steno Lower: 56

Steno Higher: 19.

The age limit for applicants is 18–38 years, with the cutoff date for calculation set at January 5, 2026.

Selection Process

Written Exam

Skill test

Interview for clerk post

Document verification

Medical examination

Application Fees

Desired candidates can pay application fees online using the SBI Collect facility available on the recruitment portal.

How to Apply Online for Bombay High Court Recruitment 2025?

1. Visit the official website at bombayhighcourt.nic.in/recruitment.php.in

2. Click on the advertisement and click on 'Apply Online

3. Registered with your personal details as required

4. Upload the scan required documents and the photograph

5. Pay application fees to complete the process before December 5, 2026

The link to fill the application form online will be activated on December 5, 2025 at 11 am and closed on the January 5, 2026 at 5 pm.