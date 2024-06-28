'Chaddar Lagi Fatne...': Jayant Patil Takes Sarcastic Jibe At Govt After State Budget

Mumbai: Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar presented the state government's final budget, which has come under heavy criticism from NCP state president Jayant Patil. Describing the budget as "Chaddar Lagi Fatne, Khairaat Lagi Batne' (blanket tearing apart but alms being distributed)" Patil launched a scathing attack on the government.

Patil said, "The impact of the recent Lok Sabha elections is evident in the state. Facing imminent defeat in assembly elections, the Mahayuti government has made one last attempt through this budget, which is irresponsibly presented and only intended to last three months."

Highlighting budget provisions, Patil noted, "The budget allocation for the Chief Minister's 'Ladki Bahin' scheme exceeds the Women and Child Welfare Department's allocation by 46,000 crore. Last year, additional revenue demands of 1.3 lakh crore were presented. Now, a revenue deficit of 20,000 crore is shown, which is mere number juggling."

Patil criticized the government for lowering fuel prices before elections only to increase them afterward. "This approach, typical of Prime Minister Modi, has been implemented in the state. If you're trying to support Maharashtra's women, do it effectively rather than making announcements to appease a particular group without proper evaluation," he added.

He also addressed the issue of waiving past dues of the MSEB. "Instead of waiving past dues, taking up new responsibilities is not a sign of accountability. I have repeatedly stated that this budget is only for two months. Once we come to power, we will responsibly work to provide relief to the people of Maharashtra," Patil assured.

Commenting on the grant for the traditional Wari pilgrimage, Patil remarked, "Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj had sent an offering to Sant Tukaram for the pilgrimage, which he respectfully declined. The tradition of spontaneous participation in the pilgrimage from Maharashtra's villages is strong. It is inappropriate to link this tradition to politics."

