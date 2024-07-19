CM Shinde, DCM Fadnavis Slam Opposition For Casting Doubts Over Authenticity Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Tiger Claws

The tiger claws from the Victoria and Albert Museum in London have been brought to Maharashtra. The state government claims they belong to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. However, some historians and opposition members have questioned this claim, prompting Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to criticize the opposition.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde inaugurated the 'Shivashastra Shouryagatha' exhibition in Satara today. During his speech, he lashed out at the opposition. "Questioning the authenticity of the tiger claws is an insult to Shivaji Maharaj's bravery and valor," he stated.

"I stand here not as the Chief Minister, but as a follower of Shivaji Maharaj. These tiger claws have traveled hundreds of miles to return to Marathi soil, thanks to the efforts of Sudhir Mungantiwar. I express my gratitude to him for making this possible," Shinde said.

He continued, "Some people are casting doubts on these tiger claws, which is unfortunate. These are the very claws with which Shivaji Maharaj killed Afzal Khan, a fact that fills us with pride. But some individuals only engage in politics, trying to tarnish good work. Questioning the claws is an insult to Shivaji's bravery and valor."

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also criticized the opposition. "Some people's minds have become rusty; all they do is oppose," he remarked.

"Generations have heard the story of Shivaji Maharaj killing Afzal Khan. The very weapon used, these tiger claws, are now in Maharashtra and available for viewing in Satara. There is no greater fortune than this, as it connects us directly with Shivaji Maharaj's history," Fadnavis commented.

He further targeted the opposition, "Udayanraje and Shivendraraje have requested not to create a controversy over the claws. But some people only know how to oppose. This is a disease that even Shivaji Maharaj faced, but he overcame it and established his kingdom."

"In a symbolic gesture, Sudhir Mungantiwar presented the tiger claws to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. These claws may not be used to kill anyone now, but they should remove the rust and mold from the minds of certain people," Fadnavis added.