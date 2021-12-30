CM Uddhav Thackeray cancels cabinet meeting, calls task force meeting over rise in covid cases

The number of covid cases in the state has been increasing in the last seven days. The state government is worried that the number of corona patients has doubled in one day. Due to the rapid increase in the number of patients, there is a strong possibility that some strict restrictions will be imposed in the state again. State Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has also called a meeting of the Corona Task Force immediately. The meeting is expected to discuss increasing restrictions on the growing patient background.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister has also canceled the state cabinet meeting to be held this afternoon. The state government is now fully focused on the issue of corona morbidity. A total of 3900 new corona patients were registered in the state yesterday. Of these, 2510 patients have been found from Mumbai alone. Also, Maharashtra has the highest number of Omicron patients in the country after Delhi. Therefore, experts have already expressed the opinion that the onset of the third wave may be due to Omicron.

In Delhi, 263 patients with Omicron have been found, while in Maharashtra, 252 patients have been found. The omicron variant spreads faster than the corona delta variant. Therefore, the government has become cautious.