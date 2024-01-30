Coaching Class Directors across the State to Launch 'Classes Bachao' Andolan Protesting Central Govt's Guidelines

Thane: Five years ago, the state government had promised to form a committee comprising representatives of the Coaching Class Association, representatives of the government, and education experts. But the committee is yet to be formed. Therefore, in this meeting, the association will demand that the state government form this committee at the earliest and give representation to the representatives of the association in it and prepare a new law in consultation with everyone and implement it. In a meeting held today, the Coaching Classes Association threatened to go on a fast unto death if the committee was not formed in 10 days.

The education department of the central government has issued some guidelines to restrict all coaching classes from admitting students under 16. Some of the suggestions are that if they decide to follow that instruction, 100 percent of coaching classes will be permanently closed all these teachers will be unemployed and their livelihoods will be threatened.

During this time, 200 representatives from the state were present for this meeting. In the meeting, the guidelines laid down by the central government were opposed. If no committee is formed by the government in the next 10 days or the statement given is considered, then after 10 days, the association will go on a fast until death. The government itself will be responsible for the situation that follows. In the meeting, it was decided to go on a fast unto death against the guidelines laid down by the central government, said the association's counsel, Sachin Sarode. The meeting was attended by President Satish Deshmukh, Vice President Prakash Patil, and others.