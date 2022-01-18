Coronavirus: Only 18% of patients on oxygen; 82% of beds empty

Although the number of covid cases are fluctuating, out of 26,961 oxygen beds in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar metropolitan areas about 18 per cent or 4,707 patients are on oxygen beds. 82 per cent of beds are empty, this is considered a relief in times of increasing covid cases. Medical experts have observed that patients with Omicron variant do not need much oxygen as they are infected in the upper part of the chest. Oxygen readiness instructions were issued to all local administrations considering the intensity of the third wave of corona. Accordingly, all the major Municipal Corporations like Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai to Ambernath, Badlapur have increased their oxygen storage capacity. In Mumbai alone, the capacity has been increased to 900 MT.

Oxygen availability in the city is adequate and conditions like the second wave have not arisen. Yet it has the attention of systems. In addition, the corporation is keeping an eye on the smooth supply of oxygen in the private sector. Although the number of patients which increased in the last week is now decreasing, the municipality has not taken this role of just wait and see. Tests have been stepped up to control the spread of virus.- Suresh Kakani, Additional Commissioner, Mumbai Municipal Corporation