Dahi Handi festival in Pune breaks barriers with transgender participation

The spirit of the Dahi Handi festival is in full swing as Govinda Pathak gets ready to celebrate across the state. This year, a noteworthy addition to the festivities is the participation of a transgender team, marking a significant step towards inclusivity.

Traditionally dominated by men's and women's teams, this year sees the formation of four teams comprising 100 members each in Pune City and Pimpri Chinchwad, exclusively for transgender individuals. Each team comprises 25 transgender members. The festival will culminate in the smashing of earthen pots on the grounds of Gogte Prashala in Narayan Peth, Pune, on September 7th, around 6 p.m.

The initiative for the transgender community's participation in Dahi Handi was led by NCP city president, Deepak Mankar, along with social activists Sharvari Gawande and Shiv Pratap Sanstha. Mankar emphasised the importance of inclusivity, stating that every section of society, including transgender individuals, has the right to live their lives fully. He added that society should accept transgender individuals as members of their extended family.

The Dahi Handi festival, traditionally associated with the Gokulashtami festival, is known for its breathtaking human pyramid formations, with sometimes as many as seven layers. This year's inclusion of transgender teams adds a new dimension of diversity to the celebration, highlighting the values of equality and acceptance in society.