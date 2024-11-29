Devendra Fadnavis Reacts to Waqf Board's Rs 10 Crore Funding, says "As Soon as the New Government Comes..."

The Maharashtra state government's decision to allocate Rs 10 crore to the Waqf Board has sparked controversy and has since been retracted. This funding was intended to support the development and welfare of the minority community for the financial year 2024-25, as announced by the state's minority department. However, following criticism especially regarding the appropriateness of such a decision during a caretaker government the government decided to withdraw the allocation. It was clarified that the decision was made at an administrative level and that such policy decisions should not occur while the state is in caretaker mode.

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis commented on the situation by tweeting that the Chief Secretary promptly canceled the government order (GR), since issuing it during a caretaker government was inappropriate. Fadnavis also mentioned that the appropriateness of the decision would be thoroughly examined once a new government is in place.

राज्यात काळजीवाहू सरकार असताना वक्फ बोर्डाला निधी देण्यासंदर्भात प्रशासनाने GR काढण्याचा प्रकार योग्य नसल्याने मुख्य सचिवांनी तत्काळ तो आदेश मागे घेतला आहे. राज्यात नवीन सरकार येताच याचे औचित्य आणि नियमाधीनता याची चौकशी केली जाईल.



राज्य में जब कार्यवाहक सरकार हो, तब वक्फ बोर्ड… — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) November 29, 2024

It has now come to light that the GR authorizing funds for the Waqf Board was issued due to an administrative error, which played a role in the rapid retraction of the decision. This incident has intensified the political debate in the state, with several groups questioning governance and decision-making during the caretaker period.