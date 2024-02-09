Eknath Shinde Birthday: Maharashtra CM’s Birthday Celebrations Turn Low-Key Amid Rising Crime Incidents in State

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's birthday celebrations begin as a low-key affair. At the backdrop of increasing murder incidents in the state, CM has advised his supporters to cancel all the grand celebrity events. Instead, he will take part in all the social inauguration programmes in the state. There has been political turmoil over the Ghosalkar murder incident that shocked the whole state yesterday. The incident happened just few days after the Ulhasnagar firing incident. Questions are being raised on the law and order situation and the new gunda raj in the state. Considering all the crime incidents, Shinde won't indulge in a birthday bash.

The Chief Minister will be attending the Bhumipujan ceremony of a multi-storey parking building and inaugurating the "Hon'ble Chief Minister MIDC Employee Health Insurance Scheme" in Thane. LokmatTimes.com spotted various birthday posters, banners and hoardings in Shinde's home turf, Thane. Maharashtra minister Uday Samant, in a press conference, informed that CM mediclaim policy will be launched on Shinde's birthday. Promotions of MIDC workers will take place today with the presence of CM. Bhumi pujan of truck terminus will also take place today. "Instead of firecrackers, cakes and grand celebrations, CM will celebrate his birthday in a way that will benifit the common people," told Samant.

Recently, on Shrikant Shinde's birthday, a viral photograph of a meeting between gangster Hemant Dabhekar and MP Shrikant Shinde at the CM’s official residence, Varsha, stirred Maharashtra politics. On February 4, Shrikant Shinde’s birthday was celebrated in which leaders and party workers from across the state went to the CM’s residence to wish him. Dabhekar, too, reached Varsha and wished Shrikant. According to reports, Dabhekar is an accomplice of gangster Sharad Mohal, who was killed in Pune. Dabhekar was sentenced to life imprisonment in the murder of gangster Kishore Marne. He is currently out on bail.

Hence, to avoid such controversies, CM has instructed his supporters not to make a lot of buzz about his birthday. Opposition parties are slamming the CM and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis over the increasing murder attempts and crime scenes in the state.