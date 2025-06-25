Hingoli: Man Stabbed to Death Outside Bar in Hayatnagar Following Fight Over Love Affair

A violent confrontation over a love affair turned fatal Tuesday night at Hayatnagar Fata in Vasmat taluka. Three individuals allegedly attacked two young men with knives outside a bar, leaving one dead and another seriously injured. The incident unfolded around 10 PM on June 24. Vishal Munjaji Deore (22) of Thorawa village died at the scene, suffering fatal stab wounds to his chest and abdomen. His companion, Omkar Devidas Narwade, sustained severe injuries and is now receiving treatment in Nanded.

Police identified the alleged assailants as Rishikesh Kadam (Sarola), Gopal Rangnath Deore, and Shivaji Deore (both from Thorawa). Vishal's brother, Adinath Deore, filed a complaint with the Hata Police Station, leading to a murder case being registered against the trio. Upon learning of the incident, a police team, including Hata Police Station Assistant Police Inspector Sangram Jadhav and constables, quickly arrived to investigate. Senior officials, including Superintendent of Police Krishna Kokate and Additional Superintendent of Police Archana Patil, also visited the crime scene. Police arrested two of the accused late Tuesday night, while the search for the third suspect continues. The incident has created a tense atmosphere in the area as Hata Police conduct further investigations.