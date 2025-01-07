HMPV Virus in Maharashtra: Health Minister Prakash Abitkar Coveys Emergency Meeting at 3 PM Today

Maharashtra Health and Family Welfare Minister Prakash Abitkar has convened an emergency meeting to discuss the HMPV virus (Human metapneumovirus) at 3 PM today, Tuesday (December 7), at Arogya Bhavan in St. George Hospital, Mumbai. He assured the public not to panic, emphasizing that the health department is on alert mode to manage the situation.

These come hours after two children at a private hospital in Nagpur reported positive for HMPV. The children aged 7 and 13 years had complaints of cough and fever, after which they were tested for HMPV virus.

Health Minister Prakash Abitkar has convened an emergency meeting to discuss the HMPV virus at 3 PM today at Arogya Bhavan in St. George Hospital, Mumbai. He assured the public not to panic, emphasizing that the health department is on alert mode to manage the situation: Health… pic.twitter.com/AHGvli9kTJ — IANS (@ians_india) January 7, 2025

However, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)-associated laboratory did not confirm the presence of the HMPV in the samples collected. The samples were later sent to the virology department of All India Institute Of Medical Sciences Delhi (AIIMS). On Monday, at least four cases of HMPV infections were detected in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. One case was also reported from Gujarat.

"Due to the patient identified in Bengaluru, many people in Maharashtra are also worried but from the health department we are appealing to all the people of Maharashtra, don't relative yourself with the patient in Bengaluru. Please keep yourself safe by following the guidelines issued by the Maharashtra Health Department and the central govt's health department...there is no need for people to panic," said Maharashtra Health Minister Prakash Abitkar.