Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2024: How State Govt Under Vilasrao Deshmukh Decided on 19th February as Shiv Jayanti

Shiv Jayanti is being celebrated with vigor and enthusiasm in not only Maharashtra but across the world. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar are joining the Shiv Jayanti celebrations at Shivneri Fort. A large number of Shivaji devotees and veterans from across the state have gathered at Shivneri for the ceremony. Shiv Jayanti, which is celebrated by the state government on February 19, is in its 25th year. The late Vilasrao Deshmukh had fixed February 19 as the date of Shiv Jayanti during his tenure as the Chief Minister.

The debate on whether Shiv Jayanti was done according to the Gregorian calendar date or according to the Hindu calendar date has always been grappled with. Celebrating it according to the Hindu calendar date (Tithi) would mean constant changes in the dates which would prove cumbersome. Therefore, there was a demand from the government to celebrate Shiv Jayanti according to the date on the Gregorian calendar. Accordingly, the government has formed a committee and fixed the date of birth of Shivaji Maharaj. February 19, 1630, was announced as the official date of Shiv Jayanti during the term of the 2000 coalition government in the state. Since then, the chief minister of the state has been attending government functions and festivities at Shivneri on February 19.

In 1966, Yashwant Rao Chavan, the first chief minister of the state, decided to resolve the dispute over the date of Shiv Jayanti. For this, he formed a committee of history experts. Three members of the committee stated that Falgun Vadya Tritiya Shaka 1551 i.e. February 19, 1630, is the official date of Shiv Jayanti. One of the members opined that Vaishakh Shuddh Dwitiya Shaka 1549 i.e. April 6, 1627, is the date of Shiv Jayanti. Therefore, the official date of Shiv Jayanti was not announced at that time due to two different views.

When the Manohar Joshi-led coalition government came to power in the state, they decided to resolve the issue. He also appointed a committee of experts, headed by historian Gajanan Mehendale. According to the report of this committee, the date was fixed as Falgun Vadya Tritiya and the date was fixed as February 19. However, no official decision was taken by the government.

Then the Aghadi Government came to power in the state. Vilasrao Deshmukh became the chief minister of the state. Then again, the issue of the date of Shiv Jayanti came up for discussion. Vilasrao and the then Education Minister Ramakrishna More took the initiative. On February 9, 2000, Vilasrao announced that the state government would celebrate Shiv Jayanti on February 19 every year, taking into account the findings made under the chairmanship of Mehendale. From that year on February 19, the chief minister of the state celebrates Shiv Jayanti at Shivneri.

What Vilasrao had Said

The date of Shiv Jayanti has been fixed as February 19 in the state. However, Shiv Sena still celebrates Shiv Jayanti as per the Hindu Tithi. Vilasrao Deshmukh, without taking names, took a dig at the Shiv Sena, "Even after the date is announced, some people do not celebrate Shiv Jayanti on February 19. They celebrate Shiv Jayanti like Panchaga. I am proud that this important decision was taken during my tenure. Only one date has been announced by the government and that is when Shiv Jayanti will be celebrated," Vilasrao had said.