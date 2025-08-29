Jalna Accident: 4 Killed as Speeding Car Plunges Into Well on Rajur-Tembhurni Road in Maharashtra

Jalna Accident News: Four people died in a severe road accident on the Tembhurni-Rajur road in Jafarabad taluka, Jalna district on Friday, August 29, 2025. The accident occurred between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. when a speeding car plunged into a well at the side of the road. Before losing control, the car hit two people walking for their morning exercise. One of them was seriously injured and shifted to Jalna for treatment, while the other sustained minor injuries.

The crash took place near Gadhegwahna village, close to Tembhurni. Local residents, police, and fire brigade teams rushed to the site immediately. A crane was used to lift the car from the well. Inside the vehicle, authorities found four bodies.

Police have started identifying the victims and are investigating who they were. The direction in which the car was travelling and other details are being examined. The accident has left the local community in shock. Police continue to investigate.